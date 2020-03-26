Grandpa jailed 15 years for raping underage relative

KOTA KINABALU: The Sessions Court here sentenced a 62-year-old-man to 15 years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to raping his underage relative at Kampung Sangkir in the Kota Belud district.

The accused maintained his plea when the charge under Section 376 of the Penal Code was read to him twice before Judge Elsie Primus.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was charged with committing the offence last year when the victim was 11 years old. The incident was said to have taken place in a room at an unnumbered house in Kampung Sangkir.

Based on the facts of case, the police report was only lodged on March 13 after the victim related the incident to her mother on March 12.

The victim told her mother that the accused had raped her between 2019 and early this year. The victim also said she was afraid to come forward for fear of getting scolded by the accused.

Senior Federal Counsel Khairul Annuar prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

Prior to sentencing, the accused pleaded for the court to give him a lenient sentence as he is already old and that he was unaware of his wrongdoings.

Khairul, however, requested for a heavy punishment, noting the accused had shown no remorse and did not show any desire to apologise to the victim and her family.

"The accused is a relative of the victim and his action is a betrayal to the family. Stern punishment must be imposed because it is the court's duty to protect a child," he stressed.

Stephanie then ordered the accused to serve his 15 years jail sentence, starting from the day of his arrest.