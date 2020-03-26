15 people arrested in past 24 hours in PJ for flouting MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya police have arrested 15 individuals in the past 24 hours for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO).

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said those arrested have violated Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

He urged members of the public to take the matter seriously and adhere to the MCO.

“Stay at home and only go out for essentials. The police hope the compliance rate during the MCO will rise to 90 per cent,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said police detained two Myanmar men, both in their 30s, at a roadblock at the Subang NKVE toll plaza at 4pm yesterday in the first arrest.

Some of those arrested by police in Petaling Jaya. - Pic courtesy of police.

The second arrest involved three men, aged between 25 and 33, for gathering at the common area of a flat in Kampung Lindungan at 11pm.

The third and fourth arrests were a 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman who were detained at NPE roadblock at 2.35am and 4.05am today, respectively.

Three men aged between 18 and 40 were also arrested for riding motorcycles at Jalan PJU 1/41B Ara Damansara at 3.30am.

The last arrest at 4am was against five men, aged 21 and 28, who gathered at the playground of Desa Mentari.

Based on Health Ministry’s statistics, the Petaling district recorded the highest number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in Selangor, and the district second nationwide after Lembah Pantai.

As of this morning, Malaysia has 1,796 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 21 death cases while 199 have recovered from the coronavirus.