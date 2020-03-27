11 Mont Kiara, Desa Kiara joggers nabbed for violating MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven joggers, including nine foreigners, were detained by the police today for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

City police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said all of them were detained during MCO patrol and inspection at Mont Kiara and Desa Kiara at 7.30am and 9.30am, respectively.

Those detained were two locals, four Japanese nationals, Korean (two) and one each from United Kingdom, the United States and India.

“All of them were arrested while jogging during MCO. They refused to adhere to the warnings given by the police and gave unreasonable excuses,” he said in a statement.

Mazlan said all of them were investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which carries a fine of RM1,000, or imprisonment up to six months, or both, if convicted.

“Investigations were also carried out under Section 186 of the Penal Code which carries a punishment of imprisonment not more than two years, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both if convicted.”

Mazlan added investigation papers will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor Office for further action.

He also called on the public to cooperate and take heed of MCO, in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.