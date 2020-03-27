11 in Kulim arrested for disobeying MCO

KULIM: A long-time spat between neighbours at Taman Selasih, here, has gotten 11 men arrested for rioting and refusing to adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Wednesday.

Kulim police chief Superintendant Yusuf Shaari said the incident which happened around 10pm, was tipped-off by a member of the public who had called the police operation room, complaining about a fight at the area.

“After receiving the call, the officers on duty sent a group of policeman led by Inspector Wan Muhammad Wan Ali to the location.

“They later found out that the incident was due to long-time spat. The number of people involved in the fight grew to 11 as they were calling their friends and family members to come over.

“After discussions with the policemen, they refused to adhere to the inspector’s instruction to stay indoor (unless necessary) during the MCO period.

"This later led to the arrest of all the 11 men at about 11.28pm,” he said when contacted by the New Straits Times.

The 11 suspects, aged between 21 and 37, were remanded for three days (until March 28) to facilitate investigation.

The case was classified under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

“They will also be investigated under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 for disobeying the MCO orders,” Yusuf said.

A video of the group arguing with the police has since gone viral, garnering widespread condemnation from netizens for their failure to adhere to the order.