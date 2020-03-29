16 nabbed for flouting MCO in Penang northeast district

GEORGE TOWN: Sixteen men including a Bangladeshi national were arrested for violating Movement Control Order (MCO) Saturday evening.

Police raided several areas in the district after receiving tip-offs of people hanging out in public despite the MCO.

Thirteen men, aged between 21 and 70, were detained at Jelutong Fishermen unit at 5pm.

The other three men, in their 20’s, including the 25-year-old Bangladeshi, were detained at Taman Manggis People's Housing Project (PPR) unit.

When questioned, the detainees pleaded innocent and requested to be released.

However, the police refused to entertain their request.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong confirmed the case, investigated under Section 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.