Penang man who went hiking during MCO found dead

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A hiker who went missing a week ago was found dead at Hutan Lipur Cherok To’Kun here, today.

The remains of Teng Ching Hiang, 58, were discovered near the hiking trail at about 9.30am today.

Seberang Prai Tengah police chief Superintendent Mohd Mustafa Bidin said that the body will be sent for a post-mortem today.

It is learnt that Teng told his friend of his intention of going hiking in the area on March 21, but his friend andvised against it, citing the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The next day, the friend went to the man’s house, and found it locked. He tried to contact Teng numerous times, but failed. He lodged a police report on Thursday.a

“Physical inspection of the body did not find signs of foul play," said Mustafa in a statement.

He also reminded the public not to flout the MCO to go jogging or hiking.

The case has been classified as sudden death.