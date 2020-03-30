Consultant cardiologist claims trial to defying MCO

GEORGE TOWN: A consultant cardiologist, who came under fire after a video of him engaging in a verbal exchange with Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement officers for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) went viral, was charged with two counts of offences at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Dr Ong Hean Teik, 60, claimed trial to both the charges that were read to him before Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap.

On the first count, Dr Ong is alleged to have obstructed public servants, in this case MBPP enforcement officer Muhd Alif Aizad Abd Latif, from carrying out his duties at Taman Bandaraya here about 6pm on March 19, 2020.

He was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum two years’ jail or maximum RM10,000 fine or both upon conviction.

On the second count, he is alleged to have left his house in Jalan Tanjung Bungah to Taman Bandaraya, which is a location within the infection area at the same time and place.

He was charged under Section 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, punishable under Section 7(1) of the same Regulations.

The offence carries a maximum RM1,000 fine or maximum six months’ jail or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan prosecuted while Dr Ong was represented by counsel Bala Mahesan.

Yazid told the court that Section 186 of the Penal Code was a non-bailable offence under schedule one of Criminal Procedure Code.

“We also asked for an additional condition, for the accused to hand over his passport to the court. This is a public interest matter,” he said.

Jamaliah fixed bail at RM8,000 in one surety for the offence under Section 186 and RM5,000 bail for the offence under Section 7(1).

She also fixed June 9 for mention.

Dr Ong was caught in a four-minute video clip arguing with enforcement officers that the MCO was not a curfew.

In a recent interview with the New Straits Times, he defended his action of not staying home, arguing that the MCO was not a confinement order.

He had admitted that the MCO was put in place to prevent crowding which may result in the spread of Covid-19 virus.

However, he argued that a lone walker, exercising, should not be considered as 'crowding'.