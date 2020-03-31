Lorry carrying bread missing from KL found in Kemaman

CHUKAI: A lorry carrying bread supply that was reported missing in Kuala Lumpur has been found abandoned by the roadside near Beris Meraga mosque in Kijal, Kemaman last night.

The bread company was informed by the public after the three-tonne lorry was found at about 8pm.

Kemaman police chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan when contacted confirmed the discovery.

He said the lorry was reported missing at 7pm on the same day from Jalan Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

“Prior to that, the lorry was used to distribute bread supply around Kuala Lumpur before the driver noticed that it went missing.

“Following that, the driver went to Dang Wangi police headquarters to lodge a report,” he said.

Hanyan said as soon as the lorry was found in Kemaman district, an employee from the bread company came to Kemaman police headquarters to make a report at 10pm.

“The case has been handed over to Dang Wangi for further action and it’s being investigated under Section 379(a) of the Penal Code,” he concluded.