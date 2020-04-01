No, you can't go hunting during MCO

BEAUFORT: A 49-year-old man was recently arrested for carrying firearms and flouting the movement control order (MCO) at Kampung Madang Pimping, here.

In the incident on March 30, cops on patrol stopped the man who was in a four-wheel-drive vehicle near a cemetery at 11.30pm.

District police chief deputy superintendent Azmir A. Razak said the police conducted an inspection and found two bullets in the man's pocket as well as a homemade gun on the passenger seat.

"Police also discovered a machete and two torchlights upon further inspection. The man was then arrested, and police confiscated his belongings, including the vehicle," he said.

Azmir said the man had gone to the woods at about 4pm to hunt and was on his way home when police stopped him.

"He had gone hunting alone. We arrested him as he had a homemade gun in his possession and also violated the terms of the MCO. He will be remanded for further investigations," he said.