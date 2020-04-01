MCO: 24 men in Penang nabbed for playing football

GEORGE TOWN: Police detained 24 men who were playing football within the grounds of a college in Jalan Cengai here yesterday evening for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen from the Tanjung Tokong police station went to the college to check the area.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said police arrived at 5.30pm and found that the gate to the college was locked.

“About 15 minutes later, the automatic gate opened.

“The police team went to the field and introduced themselves to the 24 men, aged between 24 and 48, who were playing football.

“Checks showed they were students at the college, who lived in the hostel,” he said.

Soffian said the case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for the offence of committing a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life, which carries a six-month jail term and/or fine upon conviction.

He said they are also being probed under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which carries a RM1,000 fine or six-month jail term.

“All of them have been released on police bail.

“We have referred the matter to the deputy public prosecutor’s office and they are expected to be charged tomorrow,” he added.

It is learnt that the college in question is the College General, a Roman Catholic interdiocesan seminary located in Jalan Cengai, Tanjung Bungah here.