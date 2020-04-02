Remand proceedings to be held at police stations

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat today ordered all remand proceedings to be heard at police stations instead of the courts throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

This is to reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus by minimising movement of the suspects from police stations to the courts.

In a statement issued by the judiciary, several conditions were set for the police for their remand applications.

The conditions are; that the police inform the courts on remand applications early; ensure safety of court officers and staff as well as lawyers (if any); ensure the suspects' right to counsel is not denied; and abide by the Covid-19 management guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

It was earlier reported that all court hearings are to be postponed until the end of the MCO period.