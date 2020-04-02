More than 4,000 individuals detained for defying MCO [NSTTV]

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,189 individuals have been detained for defying the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) since it was implemented on March 18.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 1,449 of these individuals have been charged in court.

Some of them were not only fined but also sentenced to jail, he said.

“Some were sentenced to jail for eight months, not only for defying the MCO but also obstructing the authorities from carrying out their duties,” he told a press conference today.

As for the second phase of MCO, which commenced yesterday until April 14, Ismail said 687 roadblocks were conducted and 380,342 vehicles were inspected, along with 3,791 premises being examined.

He said the number of individuals detained for defying the order yesterday has declined by 3.6 per cent to 562 individuals, compared to 583 on March 1.

“Although the number has declined, the police will still carry out their duties.

“During this second phase, the police will be sterner, to ensure adherence to MCO.”

Meanwhile, on the possibility of another extension of MCO, Ismail said the government has yet to decide on the matter.

He said the decision would only be made by the Health Ministry.

"(And) based on the report, we can see the number of positive cases is flattening.

“We hope that the people will continue to take heed of the MCO, so that the number of positive cases will decline,” he said.

Ismail also said that starting tomorrow; those entering the country from abroad will be placed under mandatory quarantine.

On public sanitisation, Ismail said the Housing and Local Government Ministry has identified 348 areas, where disinfection exercise will be conducted.

He said since March 27, 252 areas had been disinfected.

Ismail said standard operating procedures for disinfection had been developed by the Health Ministry to guide those involved in the efforts.