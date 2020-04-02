Penang man assaults guard, just 2 weeks after released from jail

BALIK PULAU: A man who has just been released from prison last month, was again detained by police after he attacked and threatened a Nepalese security guard here yesterday.

In the 10.30pm incident, the 34-year-old man had walked into the Bayu Mutiara Apartment in Bukit Jambul without using the pedestrian walkway.

This resulted in the apartment's security guard reprimanding him.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent A.A. Anbalagan said the suspect suddenly walked towards the victim and punched him on his face.

The guard sustained injuries to the forehead and mouth.

The victim sought treatment at the Balik Pulau Hospital.

“Before the suspect left, he threatened the victim with the words ‘hang tunggu, aku cari hang lagi’ (You becareful, I will come for you again).

“A passer-by who happened to be there managed to defuse the situation,” he said.

Anbalagan said checks showed that the suspect had wanted to visit his brother who was staying in the apartment but he had no access card.

“The incident happened because the suspect was displeased with the victim who had reprimanded him rudely,” he added.

The case is investigated under Section 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.

The suspect has been remanded for three days until Saturday to assist investigation into the incident.