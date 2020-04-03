Woman who screamed 'idiot' at cop charged

PETALING JAYA: A sales manager claimed trial at the magistrate's court here for uttering an insulting word against a policeman and for preventing civil servants from carrying out their duty while they were manning a roadblock on March 31.

Tong Poh Kim, 44, pleaded not guilty to the two charges which were read out before magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Halim.

The accused was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from performing their duties and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for uttering words deemed to be insulting to public servants.

Tong was alleged to have committed the two offences at a Covid-19 roadblock mounted in conjunction with the implementation of the Movement Control Order at Persiaran Surian, Jalan Damansara-Kota Damansara at 9.40am on March 31.

According to the first charge Tong who was at the Jalan Persiaran Surian headed to Pelangi Damansara was alleged to have acted in an impolite manner towards Corporal Izuan Hasim Nor Hamzah by shouting the word ‘idiot’ at him.

If convicted the accused can be fined not more than RM100.

On the second charge, the accused on the same day, time and place was alleged to have prevented Corporal Izuan Hasim from carrying out his duties.

For this he faces up to two years' jail and a fine of up to RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

Tong who was represented by Datuk Suraj Singh pleaded not guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Firdaous Mohamed Idris asked the court to set bail at RM1,000. However, Suraj pleaded to the court to lower the amount as he only earned RM2,000 a month.

Nurshahira allowed the accused bail of RM1,000 for the first charge and RM3,000 for the second charge with one surety and set May 20 for mention and submission of documents.