Penang man detained for verbally abusing MBPP staff

GEORGE TOWN: A man who was captured in a viral video hurling profanity against Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement staff at an eatery in Jelutong was arrested today.

In the Apr 2 incident, the 45-year-old man was seen drinking at a food court there before the council staff, who were enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19, told him to leave.

The man instead verbally lashed out and spewed profanity against the enforcement officers.

His behaviour, caught on video and shared on social media, earned condemnation from many.

He was eventually detained at his house at Jelutong Timur earlier today.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong confirmed the arrest.

“The man has a criminal record with 15 previous offences, including for drugs.

“He will be remanded tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act and Section 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.