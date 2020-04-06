Two locals nabbed for flouting MCO, possessing drugs at sea

LAHAD DATU: Marine police arrested two local men for flouting the movement control order (MCO) and possessing drugs at the Terumbu Gusang waters near here today.

In the 12.30am incident, marine police spotted the duo, aged 26 and 45 on a boat during an Ops Covid-19 sea patrol.

Sabah marine police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Pajeri Ali said police approached the men before getting on board to inspect the boat.

“The team found three packets believed to contain drugs, a packet of tin foil, a plastic weighing scale, and a plastic containing bird’s nest produce.

“Further investigations will be carried out on the bird’s nest produce,” he said in a statement today.

He added the men and their boat worth RM21,130 were taken to the district marine police base for further action.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952; Section 23 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Control Act 1998; Section 25 (1) (N) of the National Registration Regulations 1990; and Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

Caption : LAHAD DATU 06 APRIL 2020…DUA lelaki diberkas melanggar Perintah Kawalan Pergerakan (PKP) bersama dadah. IHSAN PASUKAN POLIS MARIN (PPM) SABAH