Police solve robbery in under 24 hours, two arrested

JELEBU: Police here have solved a robbery case in under 24 hours with the arrest of two most-wanted suspects yesterday.

District police chief Deputy Superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the men aged 29 and 30 were arrested near Kuala Klawang at about 2.05pm.

“The suspects earlier had robbed a house in Simpang Pertang at about 4.30am.

“The 48-year-old victim heard someone opening their door and thought it was his mother.

“However, he decided to check and was shocked when he saw the suspects in the living room who then threatened him.

“Armed with machetes, the suspects warned ‘lu mau saya potong lu?’ (you want me to chop you?),” he said at a press conference here.

Kamarul Rizal said the victim and his mother were forced to sit down with their arms on their head by the suspects.

He said the suspects took RM2,500 cash and two handphones before they left the premises in a car.

“Based on the report lodged by the victim, we initiated Op Cantas and managed to arrest the duo near Kuala Klawang.

“Both of them have 17 and 12 criminal records respectively for drug abuse and were wanted men in Temerloh in Pahang and Bandar Hilir in Malacca.

“We also seized a handphone, a bottle of liquor, 11 canned drinks and a box that contained a drilling machine.

“They will be remanded for five days. We are investigating the case under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code,” he said.