Ridiculous excuses as 10 plead guilty to flouting MCO

TAWAU: Some of the 10 individuals charged with flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today came up with ridiculous excuses which did not help to secure them lighter sentences.

One told the magistrate that he left home to pump his bicycle tyre, another said he went out as he needed to get his hat back from a friend while a third said he was struck with hunger pangs and needed to buy food.

Magistrate Amir Shah Amir Hassan however did not buy the excuses of the accused, aged between 16 and 43, and promptly fined them under Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Those charged were Mohd Faizal Abdul Hakim, 34; Syed Omar Agil, 19; Minggu Mohd Kasim, 43; Mohd Shafri Jefri, 22; Mohd Syarimin Herman, 25; Razkomar Dentia, 30; Rahman Amin, 29; and three teenage boys.

All were arrested during Ops Covid-19 in several locations between April 2 and April 5.

Amir Shah ordered all seven adults to each pay between RM300 and RM1,000. Failure to do so will land them between 14 days to three month' imprisonment.

As for cases involving the three juveniles, the court fixed April 30 and May 15 for remention pending reports from the Community Welfare Department.

At the same time, the court also issued an arrest warrant against another teenager, who failed to turn up at the court for the same charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammed Ali Imran conducted the prosecution, while all accused were unrepresented.