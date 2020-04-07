Senior citizen cheated out of RM37,000 in phone scam

KUANTAN: Despite the Covid-19 scare and movement control order, a retiree agreed to deposit money at a financial institution here after scammers threatened to arrest her for money laundering.

The 66-year-old woman went to the financial institution on three occasions last week before realising she was duped RM37,000 of her savings.

In the incident on March 30, the victim received a phone call from "Telekom Malaysia" on her landline informing that her house number had been used for online gambling activities.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the call was connected to a female police officer who then informed the victim that she was also involved in money laundering activities.

"The call was connected to one ‘Inspector Mazlan’ and the victim pleaded him to cancel her arrest warrant. She was then tricked into transferring the money.

"She went to a financial institution on the same day and deposited RM22,000 before depositing another RM10,000 into the same account the following day.

"On April 1, she deposited RM5,000 before realising that she has been cheated and lodged a police report," he said.

Wazir said the suspects convinced the victim that she could escape arrest by following their instruction and transfer all her savings into their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 24-year-old teacher who thought she could earn some extra cash through the sales of face masks and rubber gloves instead ended up losing RM5,992.

Wazir said the victim who wanted to make a bulk purchase for the items before selling them in smaller quantities spotted an advertisement on Facebook on April 1.

"She spoke to a female seller before she agreed to transfer RM5,970 to purchase 86 boxes of face masks and eight boxes of rubber gloves.

"On April 4, she paid the delivery charges amounting RM22 but did not receive the protection gears as promised," he said.

Wazir said both cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.