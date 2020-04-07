PJ cops solve murder case in less than 5 hours

PETALING JAYA: Police took less than five hours to solve a murder case involving a 25-year-old man in Bandar Sri Damansara today.

The suspect, said to be the victim's former schoolmate, was nabbed at a house in Kapar, Klang about 5am this morning.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said his team was able to track down the 26-year-old man based on information provided by the victim’s family and witnesses.

The suspect, said to be the victim's former schoolmate. -Pic courtesy from PDRM

Investigations revealed that prior to the murder, both the victim and suspect were having a drink together. The suspect was later believed to have struck the victim with a glass bottle.

The victim's body was found near a staircase on the second floor of the apartment block at about 1am.

“We are still investigating the motive of the murder. However, we believe the case is solved following the arrest," he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Nik Ezanee also congratulated the investigation team for their quick action in solving the case.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident in Kajang, passers-by found a body of a man inside a rubbish bin in a drain along Taman Juara Jaya in Balakong, yesterday.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said they were alerted of the find at 11.40am and sent a team to the scene.

"The body, clad in a pair of jeans and long sleeved shirt had been stuffed inside a green bin.

"The victim's identity and nationality could not be ascertained just yet,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said checks showed the victim was believed to have been killed about 24 hours before the discovery.

"We have sent the remains to the district hospital for a postmortem to determine the cause of death." he said.