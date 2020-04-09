Hulu Selangor police detain youth with 90 litres of ketum juice

HULU SELANGOR: A 20-year-old youth was detained at a Movement Control Order roadblock in Jalan Utama here yesterday for allegedly transporting 90 litres of ketum juice.

District police chief Superintendent Arsad Kamarudin said the man was driving alone in a silver Proton Saga at about 3pm when he was stopped by policemen manning the roadblock during the MCO operation.

The roadblock was erected behind the Maxims building near the Genting Highlands Hotel.

Checks on the vehicle led to the discovery of 60 bottles of liquid believed to be ketum juice.

“A urine test was conducted on the suspect but the results were negative for drug use. Checks also revealed that he did not have any criminal records,” said Arsad in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. He was detained under Rule 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.