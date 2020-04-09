Woman breaks quarantine order in JB, nabbed in Kuala Pilah

KUALA PILAH: A woman was detained on Wednesday night after she broke her quarantine conditions by traveling from Johor Baru to her family home here.

Also arrested was her brother for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Both were slapped with a maximum RM1,000 compound under Section 22 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act 1988.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Superintendent Amran Mohd Ghani said the two siblings were nabbed at a roadblock in Ulu Bendul at 10.50pm.

“Based on our initial investigations, the 26-year-old woman is from Johor Baru, whereas her 29-year-old brother is from Bahau.

“The woman was working in Singapore and had returned (to Malaysia), where she was directed to undergo a 14-day quarantine in Johor.

"However, she violated the order by returning to the state (Negri Sembilan) with the intention of visiting her mother in Bahau.

"She took a bus to Seremban (from Johor Baru), before being picked up by her brother," he said.

Amran said after being stopped at the roadblock, both of them were taken to the Melang police station and issued a RM1,000 compound each.

“The woman was then sent to the Nilai Quarantine Centre at Institut Aminuddin Baki by a team from the Kuala Pilah Health Department.” he said.