Teen suspected of dumping girlfriend's body outside her home after crash

ROMPIN: The discovery of a body wrapped in cloth in front of a house at Felda Keratong 10 near Muadzam Shah took a grisly twist when the body turned out to be that of a 17-year-old girl who was earlier involved in an accident with her boyfriend.

The victim's boyfriend was believed to have panicked after the 3.30am accident when he decided to carry her dead body on his motorcycle for about 15km before abandoning it at the victim's house.

The gruesome drama unfolded at about 10am today when the victim's grandfather spotted a “bundle” wrapped in cloth when he was about to enter the garage, located about 10m from the house.

He went nearer to inspect and was shocked to find his granddaughter's body inside the bundle and immediately alerted the Muadzam Shah police station.

Rompin district police chief Deputy Superintendent Azari Miskon said checks revealed the victim had suffered wounds to her head but policemen did not find any weapons at the scene.

He said investigations later revealed that the victim, eldest of four siblings, had gone out with a 17-year-old male companion on a motorcycle last night.

"The motorcycle they were riding crashed into a buffalo that was lying in the middle of the road near an oil palm factory at about 3.30am. The victim suffered severe injuries and passed out at the scene while the rider only suffered light injuries to his hands and legs.

"The suspect carried the victim, who is believed to have died at the scene, on his motorcycle about 15km towards her house before wrapping and leaving her dead body in the garage. He claimed that he was too scared to inform her family members about the accident," he said.

Police picked up the male suspect from Felda Keratong 5 and seized his motorcycle.

Azari said the victim was unemployed while the suspect was a Form Five student at a school nearby.