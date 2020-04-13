Najib's 1MDB trial postponed to April 29

KUALA LUMPUR: The high-profile trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is facing corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has been postponed again.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the trial which was supposed to resume on April 15 before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah has been postponed to April 29 following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The court had previously set March 2-13, 19-20, 23-27 and 30-31; April 1-30; and May 4-8, 11-22 inclusive of Fridays for the 1MDB trial.

Another dates fixed was the entire month of June, July, August, September and October, including Fridays.

When the hearing resumes, defence lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is expected to continue with cross-examination of the ninth prosecution witness, former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, who has been on the stand since Sept 23 last year.

Najib, 67, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money. -- BERNAMA