MCO: Cops nab 62 Myanmar men celebrating Songkran in Sepang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 62 Myanmar men suspected of holding a gathering celebrating the Songkran water festival in the compound of a factory workers’ hostel in Sepang, on Monday.

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the men were arrested in a raid at about 2pm following an investigation and with the cooperation of the factory’s management.

According to Wan Kamarul Azran, two of the suspects admitted to recording the event using their mobile phones and disseminating a video clip of the gathering on Facebook.

“Some admitted to attending the event and more arrests are being carried out to track the other suspects involved. Two mobile phones used by the suspects have also been seized,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, Section 22 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Monday, a 30-minute video clip went viral on social media showing a group of foreign workers dancing and singing to celebrate Songkran at a glove factory.

Their action received backlash from the public for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) at a time when the country is making efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. – Bernama