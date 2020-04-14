Lawyer speaks of 'logistical nightmare' in fixing new hearing dates for trials

KUALA LUMPUR: A number of court cases including high-profile cases have been thrown into “logistical nightmare” following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Criminal lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan said many of his cases previously on trial were nearing conclusion when the MCO came into effect.

However, with the order now extended to April 28, he said at least 20 trials involving his clients who were under remand could not proceed and new dates had to be fixed.

“This will of course overlap with cases that have already been fixed and it is going to be a logistical nightmare trying to fit all the cases in.

“For example, the trial involving the late deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais was about to be concluded when the MCO came into effect ... it is anyone’s guess when this trial is going to conclude,” said Sivananthan.

Sivananthan represents army doctor Colonel R. Kunaseegaran, the fifth accused in Kevin Morais murder trial.

Another lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran said flow of cases had been interrupted by the MCO.

“When there is a long break, we need to refresh our clients and it’s time consuming. For me, the court must give priority to cases such as kidnapping and drug cases, not only high-profile cases,” he said.

When asked how he continued to liaise with his clients during the period, Kumaraendran said he contacted his clients through email.

Kumaraendran represents Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar in a corruption case and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar, who is jointly charged with former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving government funds.

Meanwhile, lawyer Harvinderjit Singh who represents Najib in the SRC International Sdn Bhd’s case, said even though postponement of the cases had caused inevitable delay, it was a “necessary evil.”

“We are dealing with a very serious pandemic and MCO has been proven to be the best solution. So, everyone needs to be patient and eventually we will get back to court,” he said. – Bernama