Cops nab suspect in Pasir Mas road rage incident

KOTA BARU: A road bully who was caught on camera hitting a man with an iron rod in Jalan Kampung Atas Pinggir, Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas was detained by police last night.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the 45-year old man gave himself up at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters at 11.50 pm.

“The suspect is a Pasir Mas local and has previous criminal records. He has been remanded until April 17 from today,” he said, adding that police also seized the iron rod allegedly used in the incident.

Based on investigations, the man got angry when his Toyota Harrier was overtaken suddenly, which led him to tailgate the victim’s car until it crashed into a drain.

Mohammad Roy said the case is being investigated section 324 and section 279 of the Penal Code as well for disobeying the Movement Control Order (MCO) if the suspect fails to provide a valid reason for being outdoor at the time of the incident.

A 20-second video clip that showed an angry man hitting a Perodua Kancil driver with an iron rod after a road crash had gone viral last night.

Mohammad Roy said the victim suffered a three-centimetre gash on his head and swelling on his arm in the incident. -- BERNAMA