Case management of ex-AmBank manager's bid to strike out Najib's suit

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has set a new date for case management of former AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping’s application to strike out a suit filed by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak against her for mismanagement of his bank accounts.

Lawyer Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar, representing Yu, said that the hearing of the application was earlier fixed for today before Judge Datuk Khadijah Idris, but it was vacated following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by the government.

“The court has set May 15 for next case management to fix the hearing dates,” he said.

Najib, through Messrs Shafee & Co, had filed the suit on Dec 9 last year at the High Court and named AmBank, AMMB Holdings Berhad and Yu as the defendants.

According to the statement of claim, Najib alleged AmBank and Yu had committed negligence when handling his bank accounts (ending with 694, 880, 898 and 906) by disclosing it to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

Najib claimed that the defendants without authorisation had disclosed his bank statements, debit and credit remittance transactions, and balance of funds of account 694 to Low as the third party.

He contended that the defendants did not engage with him to report on Low’s action regarding the bank account and that the bank had facilitated unauthorised third party to make money transfers between accounts 880, 898 and 906.

The Pekan Member of Parliament claimed that he had been kept in the dark on the details of his own bank accounts’ statements and other related documents by the bank under Low’s instruction.

He alleged that Low, with the help of other unauthorised third parties, had made 20 transactions to regularise the accounts totalling RM12 million through several local and foreign remittances of funds and that the accounts had been ‘red-flagged’ by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Najib, who is also former finance minister, said the defendants failed to report and get direct instructions from him, despite the accounts being red-flagged.

He claimed that he only discovered the act committed by the defendants during the SRC International trial after the prosecution revealed the conversations between Yu and the third parties.

He is seeking special, general, aggravated and exemplary damages from the defendants. - Bernama