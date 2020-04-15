Car park attendant allegedly pockets RM62,000 in face mask scam

SEREMBAN: A man has been detained to facilitate investigations into a scam involving the sale of face masks via Facebook, involving losses amounting to RM62,000.

The 29-year-old suspect, who works as a car park attendant, was arrested in Gombak, Selangor, yesterday and is believed to be involved in three fraud cases in Sungai Karangan, Kedah; Kota Baru, Kelantan; and Senawang, near here.

Negri Sembilan Commercial Criminal Investigation Department (CCID) head Superintendent Aibee Ab Ghani said in the case in Senawang, a victim had contacted a woman on March 22 expressing interest in buying 800 boxes of masks for RM38,000.

The woman is believed to be a middleman who arranged for the sale and purchase of the masks.

The victim made several payments, from March 25 to March 31, to an account in the name of Muhammad Rais totalling RM37,948. After the last payment was made, the recipient responded that the payment had been received.

However, the victim received a message from the woman on April 1, saying that delivery of the order was postponed.

“The woman told the victim that the supplier had been deceived and he would only receive the masks within a month,” Aibee said in a statement here, today.

He said the victim then asked about the payments made, and the woman said they could only be returned to her within a month.

“The victim suspected she had been cheated and lodged a police report,” he said.

Aibee said the case in Sungai Karangan involved a loss of RM10,000; while the case in Kota Baru incurred a loss of RM14,000.

He said the suspect has been remanded until Saturday to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama