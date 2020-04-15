Contract labourer fined RM4,600 for 3 offences at police road block

KANGAR: A contract labourer was fined a total of RM4,600 by the magistrate’s court here today on three counts of obstructing a policeman on duty at a road block mounted under the Covid-19 Ops last Sunday.

Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain meted out the fines on Ong Woi Hong, 29, who pleaded guilty to all charges.

Ong was fined RM3,000 or six months’ jail for obstructing the policeman from discharging his official function at Jalan Raja Syed Alwi here at 10.45am on April 12 and RM100 for insulting behaviour by hurling offensive words at the policeman at the same place and time.

He was also fined another RM1,500 or five months’ jail for failing to produce his personal identification document when requested by the police at the same place and time. - Bernama