Youth with ganja detained at Shah Alam roadblock

SHAH ALAM: A youth who thought he could get home safely to his girlfriend ended up behind bars when he was arrested for possessing substances believed to be ganja yesterday.

The 23-year-old was detained at a Movement Control Order (MCO) roadblock mounted by the Shah Alam police at Persiaran Kayangan in Section 7 at about 3.15pm.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the suspect, who was driving a black Perodua Myvi was headed home when he was stopped.

“My men from the Section 6 station inspected the suspect’s car and found a packaging bearing the words of a courier company on the floor of the seat behind. In the packaging, there were three packs containing compact dried leaves believed to be ganja weighing about 470 grammes.

“He has been remanded for seven days until April 28 to be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Baharudin.

Acting on tip-off, Baharudin said a team from the district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) assisted by its Bukit Aman counterpart then raided the suspect’s house near i-City.

“The suspect’s 25-year-old girlfriend who was at home was also arrested after investigators discovered three packs of dried leaves believed to be ganja weighing about 23 grammes wrapped in foil.

“A total or RM1,600 cash and 360,000 Vietnamese Dong was found, believed to be profit from selling the drugs.

“She has been remanded for four days until April 18 and probed under the same Act,” added Baharudin.

Baharudin said the substances seized from the couple, believed to be drug peddlers, have an estimated street value of RM3,000.

He said the couple ran an online business and do not have criminal records.