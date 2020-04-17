Trio gets 3-days' jail, RM1k fine for teeing off during MCO

BATU GAJAH: Three men who were arrested yesterday for playing golf during the Movement Control Order (MCO) were sentenced to three days' jail and fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate's Court here, today.

Magistrate Nazratul Natrah Mohd Yusuf handed down the sentence on Tan Chee Kean, 59; Low Teck San, 68; and Eugene Wong Yat Hoe, 37, after the trio pleaded guilty to the offence.

The accused admitted to playing golf during the MCO at the Golf Field (hole number 15) Clearwater Sanctuary Resort Golf Club here at 11.30am for the purpose of sports.

They were charged under Section 269 of the Penal Code for committing a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life; and Section 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Deputy public prosecutor, Nor Fairoz Abd Mutalib, requested that the court impose reasonable punishment on the three men as theirs is a serious offence, and as a lesson to all Malaysians.

The trio, which was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer Parveen Sharma Krishan, had pleaded to the court for minimum sentence based on their health conditions.

In mitigation, Parveen said Low, who is also the golf club manager, suffers from heart problems, diabetes, high blood pressure and glaucoma; while Tan, who is unemployed, suffers high blood pressure.

“Meanwhile, Eugene, who is a tuition teacher, needs to attend an e-learning Mathematics (session) with his 60 students and he has two children aged 11 and 12," he said, adding that the trio had expressed regret and apologised to the court, the people and the country.

Nazratul Natrah then ordered that the trio's jail sentence run from the date of their arrest, which was yesterday.

Before meting out the sentence, Nazratul said that the court criticised their actions which showed how trivially they perceived the laws of the country.

“In the view of the court, you are not concerned at all with our frontliners who are currently struggling to fight Covid-19.

“You are educated people who understand laws and we take this matter seriously especially during this third phase of the MCO," she said.

Nazratul Natrah then ordered the accused to serve two months' jail should they fail to pay the fine.

