Prioritise investigation into rape, release Mongolian nationals from custody

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Bar said it is perturbed to hear of reports that two Mongolian women were allegedly raped by a Police Inspector in the course of enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO).

It was reported that three Mongolian women - the two victims as well as their friend (and translator) had been placed under an interim protection order.

This was pending further investigations and a hearing in court for a Protection Order, as provided for under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM).

It has also been reported that the alleged perpetrator of the offence has been detained for five days to facilitate investigations for rape under the Penal Code.

“It is unclear why the ATIPSOM was relied on in this instance, as this has the potential to shift the focus of the investigation from the alleged rape to the background and status of the three women,” said Malaysian Bar President Salim Bashir.

He said protection could have been sought for these women under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (WPA) as they may be deemed whistleblowers.

“This would offer them more protection - particularly from unnecessary inquisition into their status - and would not require them to be further retained in any form of custody,” he said in a statement today.

Salim said care must be taken not to derail the primary offence here, which is the alleged rape of the two women.

“There are no limits to criminal investigations and the Malaysian Bar therefore hopes that the Police will spare no effort in pursuing truth and justice in this instance”, Salim said.

He added that to this end, significant and prompt investigative efforts by the Police in apprehending the alleged perpetrator is lauded.

The Police inspector was arrested for allegedly raping the two Mongolian women at a hotel in Petaling Jaya on the night of April 11.

The 30-year-old was arrested after police rescued the two women, aged 20 and 37, at the hotel.

According to preliminary investigations, the two women were arrested at a roadblock but were taken to a hotel here.

Initial investigations revealed that they did not have complete travel documents and were suspected of being involved in immoral activities.