Religious tutor sought for allegedly abusing student

KUALA SELANGOR: Police are looking for a 26-year-old Al-Quran tutor who had allegedly abused his student for refusing to obey his instructions.

The suspect, who was believed to have beaten up his 13-year-old student on three occasions this year, had gone into hiding after a police report was lodged by the boy’s mother on Sept 21.

The teenager, who had been taking classes with the suspect since March this year, had thrice returned to his Jeram home with injuries on his face and body.

On July 13, the boy suffered a broken left hand but told his 36-year-old mother that he had fallen.

In Aug, he sustained bruises to his face but kept silent.

On Sept 21 at about 6pm, he was sent home with bloody lips but had told his mother that he had dry lips.

That was the last straw and the boy finally confessed to his mother about being physically assaulted by the suspect, whom he met during the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations at the Jeram mosque last year.

Kuala Selangor police chief Superintendent Md Asri A. Wahab said the boy, the second of five siblings, had opened up to his mother via WhatsApp on that day.

“He said he had been beaten up by the suspect. The abuse took place at the suspect’s house at Jalan Simpang Tiga Jeram.

“The boy is the sole student of the suspect and the classes took place from Monday to Saturday from 8pm until 9.30pm.

“The boy said he will be beaten up if he refused to listen to the suspect’s instructions and when nobody else was at the house.

“He said he was afraid to tell anyone earlier as the suspect had threatened to hit him

more,” said Asri.

Asri added that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for abuse.