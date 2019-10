KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a Tropical Depression which is expected to hit Sabah.

In a statement, it said that as of 5am today, the storm is at Latitute 11.7 North and Longitude 115.9 East, approximately 545km northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

The storm is expected to move west at 20km/h, with a maximum wind speed of 60km/h.

“This condition may cause strong winds and (choppy waters in the) South China Sea,” it added. - BERNAMA