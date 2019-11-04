Public urged not to panic over African Swine Fever virus in Sarawak

LABUAN: The Health Ministry has assured consumers that the discovery of the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus in Sarawak has not reached an alarming stage and poses no danger to humans.

“There is nothing to fear about… the African Swine Fever virus, as it is zoonotic, which means it does not infect humans,” said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said his ministry is working closely with the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

“It is well under control and we are working together with the department to contain the virus,” he said, adding that the ministry will continue conducting tests on pork-based products to ensure they are not contaminated with the ASF virus, Bernama reported.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the tests involve verifying the effectiveness of the “retort process” – a method which sterilises food.

He added that the Veterinary Services Department is advising consumers to refrain from buying pork-based products for the time being; and for farmers to stop the practice of swill feeding.

The DVSS stated on Oct 27 that it had detected the AVS virus in a can of luncheon pork imported from China – a finding confirmed by the department’s Veterinary Public Health laboratories.

Sarawak subsequently enforced a ban on all pork and pork-based products from countries affected by the AFS, which include China, Vietnam and Russia.

Despite this, pigs in Sarawak remain AFS-free.