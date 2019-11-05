Motorcycle hailing firms to start limited operations in January

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will allow ride-hailing firms such as Indonesia’s Gojek to start motorcycle hailing operations on a limited scale from January next year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ride-hailing firms would be able to run their operations or proof-of-concept (POC) for six months in Kuala Lumpur to prepare and test their service.

“This POC period will also enable the government and company intermediaries to collect data, assess demand levels and acceptance levels and other operational requirements in relation to these bike-hailing services,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was asked by member of Parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa-Pakatan Harapan) to state when the pilot project for motorcycle ride-hailing serviceS such as those involving Dego Ride and Gojek would start and whether the legal framework had been drafted by the ministry.

Loke also said that requests from other states would be considered.

He said the riders must be at least 18 years old and have a licence.

“Only one passenger to ride the motorcycle at a time and the passenger must be at least 18 years old, while other conditions to be a bike hailing rider, is the use of clearly marked clothing and markings on motorcycles that comply with all road rules.

“Currently, the ministry is working with agencies such as the Land Public Transport Agency and the Road Transport Department on the details of the rules and procedures as well as all preparations at the administrative level related to the implementation of the proof-of-concept,” he said.

Loke said the Cabinet had agreed, on Nov 1, that the intermediary companies would be providing the public service vehicle and motorcycle (bike-hailing) services .

He said the services would be regulated by licensing rules or regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act (Act 334) and Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715).

Loke said the purpose of allowing bike-hailing services was to encourage greater use of public transport services.

“This bike-hailing service will be one of the key components of the government’s effort to provide a comprehensive public transport system as it will assist into the first and last mile connectivity service,” he said.

Loke said his ministry was in the process of developing a legal framework and bike-hailing service requirements.