Penang bus driver in fatal crash claims trial to driving under influence of drugs

BALIK PULAU: A bus driver whose heavy vehicle ploughed into several cars, a motorcycle and a house on Nov 7, causing the death of a teenager, claimed trial to a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs at the Magistrates’ Court here, today.

S Peter Paul, 49, was brought to the court to be charged before magistrate Ahmad Tajudin Zain.

Deputy public prosecutor Rais Imran Hamid prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer S Yagoo.

According to the charge sheet, Peter Paul is accused of driving while intoxicated, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle, and causing the death of pizza delivery motorcycle rider Muhammad Saifullah Mohammad Hafiez, 16.

Peter Paul is accused of committing the offence at Jalan Dato Ismail Hashim, Bayan Lepas, at about 6.30pm on Nov 7.

He was charged under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act, which carries a minimum RM8,000 and a maximum RM20,000 fine; and can be jailed up to 10 years, if found guilty.

Rais called for the court to set bail at RM20,000 with surety, as it is a “serious” charge – however, the accused’s lawyer requested for a lower bail.

“My client is a single father and only works part time, with a (monthly) income of RM1,400.

“He is also responsible for taking care of his mother and three children,” he said in mitigation.

Magistrate Ahmad Tajudin then set bail at RM12,000 in one surety and fixed Dec 5 for next mention.

In the 6.30pm incident, Muhammad Saifullah died on the spot after being slammed by the bus, which had lost control after crashing into a parked Proton Waja and Suzuki Swift, at Persiaran Kelicap, here.

The bus came to a halt after ramming into the wall of a house.

The driver of the Suzuki Swift and two passengers sustained injuries and were given treatment at a nearby hospital.

The remains of Muhammad Saifullah were buried earlier today at Tanah Perkuburan Bayan Lepas.

It was reported that the accused had tested positive for methamphetamine following the accident.