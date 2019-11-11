Tg Piai by-election: Early voters to cast ballots on Tuesday

PONTIAN: A total of 280 early voters, comprising police personnel, will cast their ballots tomorrow (Nov 12) in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said that the constituents will vote at the Police Family Association (Perkep) building at the Pontian district police headquarters (IPD), here.

“The early voting centre in the Perkep building, Pontian IPD, for the Pekan Nanas constituency (Channel 1), will be open from 8am to 1pm; while the Kukup constituency (Channel 2) will be open from 8am to 5pm,” he said in a statement, today.

Azhar said that the early voting process will be monitored by agents of the contesting candidates and observers appointed by the EC.

He said the early voting process will also be streamed live through the EC’s Facebook page.

Azhar added that the ballot boxes will be kept at the police station lock-up once the early voting process ends.

“Vote counting will be conducted on polling day, on Nov 16, at the vote-tallying centre in the Pontian district office’s meeting room; and will be monitored by agents of the contesting candidates and election observers,” Azhar said.

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant following the heart attack death of its MP, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Sept 21.

The contest is a six-cornered fight between PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, BN representative Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng; Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and two independent candidates: Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar. – Bernama