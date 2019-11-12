Correct the perception, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: The downgrade of Malaysia’s air safety rating is a matter of perception that has to be corrected.

Commenting on the downgrade by United States’ Department of Transport Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said currently it was viewed to elicit a major impact on Malaysian airlines.

“The concerns expressed by the authority is against the regulator (Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia or CAAM) not the airlines.

“But now the perception is as though it will have a major impact against Malaysia Airlines or any airlines coming out of Malaysia,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby.



Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali addresses the media at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama

Azmin, however, said the perception needed to be rectified as it was linked to CAAM.

He said economically, the downgrade was unlikely to leave a significant impact, as everything remained status quo with Malaysian carriers. He cited that current services to the US remained unaffected.

They will, however, not be allowed to establish new services to the US.

CAAM was said to have failed to meet the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), resulting in a downgrade to Category 2 based on a reassessment of the country’s civil aviation authority.