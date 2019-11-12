Water deal review good for Johor, says MB

JOHOR BARU: The state government welcomes any move to review the 1962 water agreement between Malaysia and Singapore.

Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said an increase in the price of water that Johor supplies to the republic would translate to an increase in the state's income.

"This would have a positive impact on Johor. We are willing to extend our help or become the mediator for the negotiation," he added.

Dr Sahruddin was commenting on a statement by Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar in the Dewan Rakyat that the water agreement could still be reviewed despite Singapore claiming that Malaysia had lost that right after failing to review the price in 1987 and 2012.

According to Dr Sahruddin, the current water price sold to Singapore is too low.

"I hope this can be resolved in a prudent manner based on the good relationship between Malaysia and Singapore. I hope both parties can agree on a good price," he added.

Dr Sahruddin was speaking to reporters after appearing on a JohorFM programme for a pre-2020 Johor Budget interview.

On the budget, which will be tabled on Nov 21, Dr Sahruddin said the state government would provide various incentives and assistance for all levels of society.

"This is the second state budget under the Pakatan Harapan government but the first for me as the Menteri Besar. So far, I am very satisfied with the preparations that have been made.

"As mentioned before, I want the budget to take into account views and opinions from all parties, including the common people.

"So far, we have received 5,678 suggestions from 2,572 respondents, mostly on education, human capital, cost of living, people's prosperity and environment," said Dr Sahruddin.

He also confirmed civil servants in the state would receive a bonus.

"InsyaAllah (God willing). As for the amount, you have to wait for the budget to be tabled.”