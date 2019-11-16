Queen urges university graduates to value diversity in community

KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today advised Berjaya University College (Berjaya UC) graduates to lend a hand to the less fortunate in order to make a positive impact on the community, nation and world.

Tunku Azizah, who is Berjaya UC Chancellor, also urged the graduates to prepare themselves for the real world.

“My dear students – create a world that you can imagine. Face your challenges with wisdom.

“In our diversity, reach out to people whose beliefs, values and traditions differ from your own and embrace them with kindness and compassion.

“Be prepared for the real world, and whenever you find yourself being sceptical on how far you can go, just remember how far you have come,” she said in the foreword to the 2019 Berjaya UC Convocation Ceremony Book which was released here, today.

Tunku Azizah went on to laud the efforts of Berjaya UC in conducting research on Malaysian palm oil and in advocating the preservation of Malaysia heritage cuisine.

“It is important that we create documentation so that students not only become our culinary ambassadors, but also curators of our culinary heritage,” said Her Majesty, who is well known for her passion for cooking.

Tunku Azizah, who arrived for the convocation ceremony with Tengku Puteri Diraja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah Al-Sultan Abdullah, was welcomed by Berjaya UC vice-chancellor emeritus Professor Walter Wong and the top management.

A total of 269 students received their master’s degrees, post-graduate degrees and diplomas from the Faculty of Business, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, and Faculty of Culinary Arts at the ceremony.

Alia Ghazaimie, who received her Bachelor of Culinary Arts Management, was chosen as this year’s valedictorian.

Alia, 24, was one of three students sent to Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France under the Erasmus+ Programme. – BERNAMA