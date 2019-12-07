Heavy rain advisory issued for Sarawak, eastern Peninsular M'sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a bad weather alert for Sarawak, effective until tomorrow.

In a statement today, the MetMalaysia National Weather and Geophysics Operations Centre warned that heavy rain is in the forecast for Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong and Sarikei.

It added that downpours are also expected in parts of Peninsular Malaysia until Tuesday.

Areas forecast to experience heavy rainfall are Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru in Johor. – BERNAMA