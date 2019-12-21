Death toll in Kelantan floods remains at 5

KOTA BARU: Kelantan police have confirmed that the death toll from floods in the state since early December stands at five.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the first wave of floods claimed three lives while two lives were lost in the second wave.

All victims were between seven and 64 years old, he said.

"Initial investigations revealed that these were classified as sudden deaths because the victims drowned while wading in the water.

"The second wave is not yet over and a third is expected soon. I advise residents to always be careful and take their safety seriously," he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the 2019 Police Contingent child motivation camp here today.

Also present was Kelantan Deputy Police Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Mohammad Piah.