Cops foil bid to smuggle cattle near Tumpat village

Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 25 cattle into the country from Thailand in a raid on a lorry in Kampung Nechang today.

General Operations Force (GOF) 7th Battalion commanding officer Superintendent Azhari Nusi said acting on a tip-off, the team stopped a lorry, driven by a 20 year-old man at 1am, at the village.

"Upon inspection, the team found 25 cattle worth RM150,000 believed to have been smuggled from Thailand.

"As the driver failed to produce the necessary documents, the cattle were seized and handed over to the Kelantan Veterinary Services Department for further action," he said when contacted here today.

Azhari said the cattle were brought into the country prior to the floods and placed in a shed in Kampung Bendang Pak Yong before being evacuated during the flood season.

According to him, as per the modus operandi, the smugglers had assumed the authorities were busy managing the flood situation, and felt it was the best time to move the animals.

"Smuggled cattle are usually brought in via Sungai Golok and will be placed in a shed before waiting for the appropriate time to move them." he added.