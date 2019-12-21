King, Queen enjoy lunch at nasi kandar restaurant in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is the home of the nasi kandar, a special type of rice meal, and anyone who goes there will almost definitely head to a nasi kandar eatery. Even the King and Queen.

Today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah had lunch at one of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in Penang, Restoran Hameediyah, in Lebuh Campbell here.

The royal couple arrived at the restaurant at about 12.30pm, greeted by a large crowd of people who had gathered outside the restaurant, eager to get a glimpse of the Their Majesties.

The King and Queen were accompanied by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and wife Tan Lean Kee, as well as senior state officials.

They spent about an hour at the restaurant, enjoying the feast that was prepared for them.

Meanwhile, Restoran Hameediyah’s chief executive officer Ahamed Seeni Pakir N.M. Abdul Sukkoor said he was proud of the fact that this was the first time the country’s ruler had patronised the 112-year-old restaurant.

He said after the restaurant’s management was informed of the visit by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong two weeks ago, work was immediately started to make the necessary preparations.

“Their Majesties sampled several dishes, including ‘ayam ros’, ‘nasi beriyani’, ‘murtabak’, ‘ayam belanda’, ‘daging rendang’ and ‘udang goreng’. And they were very happy with what they ate,” he said.

“Raja Permaisuri Agong tried the ‘roti telur’ and loved it, saying that it was amazing. The dish she enjoyed the most was the ‘nasi beriyani’ and ‘murtabak’.”

Ahamed Seeni Pakir, who is the seventh generation in his family to run the restaurant, said the ‘murtabak’ was different from the usual as 35 types of spices are used to make it. – BERNAMA