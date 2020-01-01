School's in session for four states

KUALA LUMPUR: New Year’s Day was also the first day of school for over 130,000 Year One pupils in Johor, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan today with all sorts of antics as the little ones bravely stepped into the new world of school.

Some were seen crying after their parents left, some slept in the class, and others were excited getting acquainted with new friends and all these were captured by the photographers conducting surveys at schools in the states.

According to the 2020 School Year Calendar, these four states also recorded a total of 106,391 students to enter Form One for the 2020 academic year today while other states to start new school session tomorrow.

In JOHOR, according to state education department, a total of 53,372 pupils started their Year One while 47,179 students entered Form One and 20,590 preschool children at 1,189 schools.

In KEDAH, some 60,000 pupils started Year One and Form One in over 700 primary and secondary schools statewide.

State Education and Human Resources Committee chairman Dr Salmee Said said the first day of the school session in all schools went smoothly.

In TERENGGANU, a total of 21,595 Year One pupils started school while 18,178 Form One students entered secondary schools.

State education director Salim Ab Ghani said the state recorded a total number of 128,609 students in primary schools while secondary schools have 96,956 students.

He said, currently 22,533 teachers serving in the state.

In KELANTAN, 27,900 Year One pupils and 11,034 Form One students started school.

According to the Kelantan education department, the new school session in the state involved 267,893 students from 418 primary and 177 secondary schools. – BERNAMA