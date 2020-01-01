SMK H.I.J. Convent bids farewell to beloved principal

JOHOR BARU: All good things must come to an end.

So it was as teachers, students, staff members and the board of governors of SMK H.I.J. Convent bade farewell to school principal Datin Afrinah Mohd Ikhsan, 60, who was retiring after being at the school’s helm twice in her 35-year career.

Many parents as well as members of the school’s Parent — Teacher Association and former students showed up to say goodbye to Afrinah.

There were poems, gifts, bouquets and praise, followed by hugs and kisses.

A video montage capturing Afrinah’s 35 years in the teaching fraternity was played at the event.

Students danced and sang for their beloved principal.

In her farewell address, Afrinah expressed gratitude to the staff and students for excelling in their duties and urged them to continue striving for the best.

She thanked the staff and students for organising a grand farewell.

Afrinah said she would now be able to spend more time with her only daughter, husband and three grandchildren.

“Being principal has never been an easy task,” she said.

“Nevertheless, the experience is one which I will cherish.”

Students saying goodbye to Afrinah as she leaves the school for the last time as principal. -NSTP/VINCENT D’SILVA

She said she treasured the years she served in the teaching profession and the thought of finally calling it quits hurt her.

“I am touched by the effort everyone put into this ceremony. It is very special,” said Afrinah.

Hundreds of students lined the road leading to the school gate for the final send-off.

Earlier, she had clocked out for the last time, watched by teachers, staff and former students.

Afrinah started her teaching career at Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar in 1985, teaching Bahasa Melayu and History to Form 6 students.

From 1988 to 1992, she continued her service at Sekolah Tinggi Segamat and then transferred to SMK (P) Sultan Ibrahim (SIGS) where she stayed until 2002.

It was during this time that SIGS was selected as a cluster school of excellence, giving it greater autonomy to hone its niche area in sports and co-curricular activities.

She was then transferred to SMK H.I.J. Convent as head of the social science department, where she stayed until 2003.

In 2003, she was promoted to senior assistant for co-curriculum at SIGS and then to senior assistant of administration.

In 2010, she was made principal of SMK Dato Abdul Rahman Yassin where she remained for three years before moving back to SIGS in 2013.

In 2017, Afrinah was again transferred back to SMK H.I.J. Convent to head the school.

She beautified the school with plants and had a covered walkway built to ensure pupils won’t be soaked on rainy days.

During her tenure as principal, the school improved tremendously in academics and co-curriculum.

It was her idea to open the back gate of the school and resurface the path, thus allowing more cars to be parked at the back.

She also purchased chairs and tables for placement at St Helen’s Square so that students who arrived early could have a rest.

Her other initiatives were setting up the resource room, increasing the number of LCD projectors, procuring more books for the library, setting up a new meeting room for teachers, upgrading the audio-visual room.

She was also responsible for improving the cooperative society of the school so that sales increased continually. This has enabled the school to upgrade its infrastructure.

Sharifah Junaidah Syed Abd Rahman, the senior assistant for administration, said it had been a joy to work with Afrinah.

“She is an approachable person.

“Anyone can go to her and consult her on their academic or personal problems.

“Her door was always open. She is an inspiration to us all,” she said, adding that Afrinah was a people person.

“She had high visibility in the school.

“That is how she changed the school,” she added.

The love of the students for their retiring headmistress was apparent in their performances during the farewell ceremony.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of the retirement certificate, gifts and a farewell cake to Afrinah.

She was driven in an open-air vintage car with staff and students escorting her down the road.

It was indeed a teary farewell for a principal who has left a deep impression on all her students.