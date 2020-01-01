Bus catches fire; 50 passengers escape unhurt

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifty bus passengers cheated death when they managed to escape the fire that completely destroyed the vehicle in an incident at Jalan Rawang towards Selayang this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue operation centre in a statement today said it received the information on the incident at 4.13pm before a team of firefighters from Selayang Fire Station was dispatched.

Courtesy of JBPM

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found the bus, owned by Setara Jaya Sdn Bhd, was on fire.

“All the passengers and the driver managed to escape unhurt and the firefighters put out the fire in just a few minutes,” the statement said.

The bus was 100 per cent destroyed and the cause of fire is still being investigated, the statement concluded.