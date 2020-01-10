Myanmar labourer dies after falling 30m

BUTTERWORTH: A labourer, carrying out repair works at a factory in the Mak Mandin Industrial Estate here, fell to his death this afternoon.

Mohd Hussin Fazal Ahmed, 51, a Myanmar national, is believed to have fallen 30m from the roof.

His injured body was found in the warehouse used to store junk food.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said investigation showed the victim fell from the roof while carrying out repair work at the factory warehouse.

“There was a large hole on the roof of the warehouse and we believe the victim could have fallen through while doing welding work,” he said.

Noorzainy said a worker claimed to have heard a loud thud about 1.35pm.

“He went to check and found the victim sprawled on the ground covered in blood.

“He immediately alerted the management and a report was lodged,” he said.

The victim’s remains were sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem.

Noorzainy ruled out any foul play.

The case has been classified as sudden death.